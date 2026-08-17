Woman dead after being swept into Lake Ontario

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A woman is dead after being swept into Lake Ontario, according to Peel Regional Police.

First responders were called to Jack Darling Memorial Park in Mississauga around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The park has a waterfront trail and multiple jut-outs into Lake Ontario.

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Mississauga fire located the woman roughly 45 minutes later.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they have not been able to notify her next-of-kin, and will not be identifying her publicly until they do so.