Simply Delicious Recipe: Bocconcini salad with prosciutto and Ontario Cantaloupe

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a refreshing summer salad with bocconcini, prosciutto and tasty Ontario cantaloupe.

Ingredients

1 cantaloupe melon

½ cucumber

4 slices Prosciutto de Parma

1 ball burrata

1 tsp runny honey (raw)

3 tbsp olive oil

10 mint leaves, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to season

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Instructions

Slice up the melon, discarding skin and seeds. Peel the cucumber into ribbons. Combine the mint, olive oil and honey in a small container. Crisp up the prosciutto in a frying pan until the fat is golden. Arrange the melon and cucumber on a plate and top with half the dressing. Finish with torn burrata and crumbled ham, before drizzling the rest of the dressing and a touch more olive oil and seasoning.