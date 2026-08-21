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Simply Delicious Recipe: Bocconcini salad with prosciutto and Ontario Cantaloupe

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted August 21, 2026 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Bocconcini salad with prosciutto and Ontario Melons'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Bocconcini salad with prosciutto and Ontario Melons
WATCH - Simply Delicious Recipe: Bocconcini salad with prosciutto and Ontario Cantaloupe
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Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a refreshing summer salad with bocconcini, prosciutto and tasty Ontario cantaloupe.

Ingredients
1 cantaloupe melon
½ cucumber
4 slices Prosciutto de Parma
1 ball burrata
1 tsp runny honey (raw)
3 tbsp  olive oil
10 mint leaves, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to season

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Instructions
Slice up the melon, discarding skin and seeds. Peel the cucumber into ribbons. Combine the mint, olive oil and honey in a small container. Crisp up the prosciutto in a frying pan until the fat is golden. Arrange the melon and cucumber on a plate and top with half the dressing. Finish with torn burrata and crumbled ham, before drizzling the rest of the dressing and a touch more olive oil and seasoning.

 

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