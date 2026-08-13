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Winnipeg rail-relocation route proposed for south of perimeter

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 7:18 am
1 min read
Map of railway route View image in full screen
Premier Wab Kinew says it would be a great legacy to hand to the future generation. (Courtesy of Manitoba Government)
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A Winnipeg rail-relocation study proposes a bypass be built south of the city’s perimeter using Crown land and Manitoba Hydro corridors, which could take 20 years and cost billions, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

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Lloyd Axworthy, a former minister, led the $200,000 study and said it will boost economic development and increase green spaces.

Sixty-three per cent of Manitobans are in favour of the relocation, but 73 per cent think its unlikely to happen, according to a Probe Research survey in 2024.

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