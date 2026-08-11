Manitoba community begs for transparency on supervised consumption site

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Residents fears the Manitoba supervised consumption site will bring safety concerns like drugs and more vulnerable people to an already struggling neighbourhood of North Logan.

“The fear is that what we see in the vicinity (Main Street) will come to our community. Will more people move out? Will more business shut down?” said Norman Alegria, who’s been living in the neighbourhood for around 30 years.

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The Manitoba drug consumption site will open Tuesday at 366 Henry.

Global News reached out to Aboriginal Health Wellness Centre, which is operating the site, to ask how it will work when someone attends, and about their neighbours’ concerns, but they said they could not accommodate an interview Monday but would provide more information Tuesday.

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