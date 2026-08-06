Supreme Court to hear case on constitutionality of requiring oath to the Crown

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear a case on whether requiring prospective lawyers to swear the Oath of Allegiance to the reigning monarch is unconstitutional.

The decision comes after Alberta’s top court decided in December that the rule violates the constitution and infringes on religious freedom.

The Court of Appeal of Alberta said the legally-required oath forced Prabjot Wirring to choose between practising law in Alberta and his faith as an amritdhari Sikh.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wirring originally challenged the oath in June 2022.

Last year’s ruling by the Appeal Court’s three-judge panel made it no longer a requirement in Alberta.

The Appeal Court said Alberta could remedy the issue by making the oath optional or removing the requirement, as numerous other provinces have already done, or by revising the oath’s phrasing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta government appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.