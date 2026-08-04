‘A sleepless night’: Pimicikamak Cree Nation community in grief as lockdown lifts

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Pimicikamak Cree Nation’s lockdown has lifted, after more than 24 hours beginning Saturday morning when a man was killed in the town and the shooter ran loose around the community.

Olivia McLeod was visiting her hometown and was celebrating at Treaty and Indian Days when her daughter ran to her and told her the doors in the arena were locked.

“My mind was racing. I was just worried about my kids, and I just wanted to bring them home. My daughter had plans to sleep out at a family member’s and I changed my mind and we just stayed home,” said McLeod.

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Another community member said the shooter was caught nearby her home.

“I had a lack of sleep. Most of the time I was praying for my community,” said Marylin Muswagon.

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Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said the community had check stops around the town and civilians on patrol during the night, when they were able to catch the suspect.

While RCMP hasn’t identified the 42-year-old who died, Muswagon, McLeod, and Monias said his name was Lionel McKay.

Watch the video above for the full story.