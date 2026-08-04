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‘A sleepless night’: Pimicikamak Cree Nation community in grief as lockdown lifts

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 3:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘A sleepless night’: Pimicikamak lockdown lifts, community in grief'
‘A sleepless night’: Pimicikamak lockdown lifts, community in grief
WATCH: A sleepless night for Pimicikamak residents as a shooter ran loose around the community since Saturday morning. A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene and RCMP say they've made an arrest. Toni De Guzman reports.
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Pimicikamak Cree Nation’s lockdown has lifted, after more than 24 hours beginning Saturday morning when a man was killed in the town and the shooter ran loose around the community.

Olivia McLeod was visiting her hometown and was celebrating at Treaty and Indian Days when her daughter ran to her and told her the doors in the arena were locked.

“My mind was racing. I was just worried about my kids, and I just wanted to bring them home. My daughter had plans to sleep out at a family member’s and I changed my mind and we just stayed home,” said McLeod.

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Another community member said the shooter was caught nearby her home.

“I had a lack of sleep. Most of the time I was praying for my community,” said Marylin Muswagon.

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Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said the community had check stops around the town and civilians on patrol during the night, when they were able to catch the suspect.

While RCMP hasn’t identified the 42-year-old who died, Muswagon, McLeod, and Monias said his name was Lionel McKay.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

 

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