Congregation puts Villa Maria domain up for sale, sets conditions to protect college

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The historic Villa Maria estate in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is going up for sale, but any future owner will be required to honour Villa Maria College’s current lease for the next few years.

The lease runs until July 2030, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Sisters of the Congregation of Notre-Dame. As part of the sale conditions, the buyer must also negotiate a new lease with the college for a minimum of two additional years, extending occupancy until at least the summer of 2032.

“It is our sincere hope that Villa Maria College will continue its mission for as long as possible,” Sister Ona Bessette, superior general of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame, said in a statement.

1:46 Families, alumni renew fight to save Villa Maria College

The congregation said bids will be evaluated on several criteria, including preservation of green spaces, protection of the site’s heritage value, alignment with the congregation’s values and fair market value.

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Villa Maria College will also have the opportunity to exercise a right of first refusal after the congregation identifies an offer it is prepared to accept.

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The congregation said it remains committed to preserving the heritage and natural features of the 1.67-million-square-foot property, which it has owned since 1854. Any sale will also require approval from the Vatican.

The relocation of sisters living at Bon-Secours Residence is expected to take place gradually between 2026 and 2028. The congregation said employees affected by the transition will receive support measures during the process.

The organization also announced plans to donate the net proceeds of the sale to an endowment fund supporting vulnerable students in Quebec’s public elementary and secondary schools.