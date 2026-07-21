Lyme disease cases uptick in Manitoba

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Advocates are reminding Winnipeggers to be wary of ticks as cases for Lyme disease continue to rise in Manitoba and across the country.

There were more than 120 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Manitoba in 2025, according to Manitoba Health.

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But Marnie Le Page, volunteer at Manitoba Lyme, said the number of cases are actually higher than reported because of gaps in testing.

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