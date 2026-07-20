Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Police investigating after 2 killed in separate Nova Scotia motorcycle crashes

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 2:07 pm
1 min read
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes in the province that have claimed the lives of two people.

Inverness County District RCMP were called to a collision in Queensville, N.S., on Friday at around 10:40 a.m.

According to RCMP, a westbound motorcycle lost control and crashed in the eastbound lane on Highway 105.

The passenger, who was a 61-year-old woman from Port Dover, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Port Dover, was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of highway was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated on scene.

In Halifax, a motorcyclist was killed in a Monday morning crash on the Bedford Highway, near the intersection with Flamingo Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Regional Police say first responders were called at 5:50 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on scene by Emergency Health Services,” police said.

“Traffic was blocked at the intersection of Flamingo Drive and Bedford Highway while Halifax Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene. The road has reopened.”

The investigation into both crashes are ongoing.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices