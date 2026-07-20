Police investigating after 2 killed in separate Nova Scotia motorcycle crashes

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Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes in the province that have claimed the lives of two people.

Inverness County District RCMP were called to a collision in Queensville, N.S., on Friday at around 10:40 a.m.

According to RCMP, a westbound motorcycle lost control and crashed in the eastbound lane on Highway 105.

The passenger, who was a 61-year-old woman from Port Dover, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The driver, a 54-year-old man from Port Dover, was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of highway was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated on scene.

In Halifax, a motorcyclist was killed in a Monday morning crash on the Bedford Highway, near the intersection with Flamingo Drive.

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Halifax Regional Police say first responders were called at 5:50 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on scene by Emergency Health Services,” police said.

“Traffic was blocked at the intersection of Flamingo Drive and Bedford Highway while Halifax Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene. The road has reopened.”

The investigation into both crashes are ongoing.