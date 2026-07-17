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Canada

Nova Scotia wildfire prompts evacuation order northeast of Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2026 7:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire worries already underway across Maritimes'
Wildfire worries already underway across Maritimes
WATCH: Wildfire worries already underway across Maritimes – Apr 27, 2026
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An evacuation order has been issued for a rural area northeast of Halifax because of an out-of-control wildfire.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency has ordered the mandatory evacuation of part of Mooseland Road, stretching south to Highway 7.

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A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Municipality says the evacuation order affects an estimated 100 to 150 people.

The fire is estimated to be about three square kilometres in size.

Officials say local and provincial crews have been fighting the fire since Wednesday.

They say firefighting operations are pausing overnight because of safety concerns and will resume at first light on Friday morning.

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