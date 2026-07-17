Nova Scotia wildfire prompts evacuation order northeast of Halifax

An evacuation order has been issued for a rural area northeast of Halifax because of an out-of-control wildfire.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency has ordered the mandatory evacuation of part of Mooseland Road, stretching south to Highway 7.
Get breaking National news
A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Municipality says the evacuation order affects an estimated 100 to 150 people.
The fire is estimated to be about three square kilometres in size.
- Preserving peregrine falcon species, art of falconry in Manitoba
- Applicants for child care operator licences in Saskatchewan say they’re being denied
- More than $500M likely required annually for Calgary to meet affordable housing targets
- First-ever Saskatchewan commodity showcase connects producers with global buyers
Officials say local and provincial crews have been fighting the fire since Wednesday.
They say firefighting operations are pausing overnight because of safety concerns and will resume at first light on Friday morning.
Write a comment