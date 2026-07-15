Ontario gas prices cast shadow over daily budgets, summer plans: survey

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As gas prices continue to rise, more Ontarians say they’re cutting back on everyday spending and changing summer travel plans, a new poll finds.

Seven in 10 Ontarians aged 35 to 54 said gas prices are affecting their day-to-day activities, according to the survey from CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO).

The survey was conducted online between May 27 and June 4 and sampled 1,000 Ontario adults.

“For many Ontario families, higher gas prices aren’t just affecting how often they fill up the tank, they’re changing everyday decisions about where they go, what they buy and how they spend their money,” Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice-president of government and community relations for CAA SCO, said in a news release.

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Data from GasBuddy, a technology company that helps people find cheap gasoline, showed Ontarians were paying, on average, 165.9 cents per litre at the pumps as of Wednesday morning.

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As summer continues, these prices could put a damper on travel plans, the survey shows. For those planning road trips, nearly six in 10 said the cost of gas will influence their plans, resulting in fewer trips or closer destinations.

“Families are doing their best to preserve important moments like vacations and day trips, but affordability pressures are forcing more careful planning,” Di Felice said.

But even for those forgoing the summer trips, the rising cost of fuel is digging into other parts of Ontarians’ budgets.

“Transportation is a daily necessity for many Ontarians, not a luxury,” Di Felice said. “When fuel costs rise, it affects everything from commuting to grocery runs and adds to the financial strain households are already feeling.”

CAA SCO said removing excess weight from your vehicle, controlling your speed and keeping up with regular vehicle maintenance can help improve efficiency and save money on fuel.

Data from the poll, conducted by Ipsos, is accurate within ± 3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had the entire Ontario adult population been polled.