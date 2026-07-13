Three-storey Tragically Hip mural being painted in downtown Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

A new three-storey mural celebrating The Tragically Hip is taking shape in downtown Kingston as the city prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of the band’s final hometown concert.

Kingston artist Aaron Forsyth is leading the project, which features the late Gord Downie and aims to commemorate one of the city’s most iconic bands.

“It’s an honour to have that opportunity,” Forsyth said. “It’s nerve-racking because I want other people to take pride in it — not just Kingstonians, but fans of the band and the music. Knowing their friends and family will see it, or even the band members themselves.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The mural, located off Wellington Street, is part of a broader celebration of The Tragically Hip’s legacy.

Moira Demorest, music officer with Tourism Kingston, said the project is intended to recognize both the band’s impact and the city’s thriving music culture.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a time to celebrate the band, celebrate their legacy, but also to talk about the continuing music scene that is forever evolving, forever Hip in Kingston,” said Demorest.

Tourism Kingston also said bringing the mural to life required collaboration among several community partners.

“We wanted to have something that was downtown and work with partners at the DBIA-Downtown Kingston, the City of Kingston and Caraco to help donate the wall so that it could be utilized,” she said.

The scale of the mural has also required a team effort from the artist involved.

“It’s a huge wall, so it’s a huge project,” Forsyth said. “I had to assemble a team so we could take it on, and even just operating the large lifts requires people with that experience.”

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting, in time for events marking the 10th anniversary of The Tragically Hip’s farewell concert in the city.