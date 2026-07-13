Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Three-storey Tragically Hip mural being painted in downtown Kingston

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 4:27 pm
2 min read
Tragically Hip mural in downtown Kingston View image in full screen
Tragically Hip mural being painted in downtown Kingston. Kaytlyn Poberznick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new three-storey mural celebrating The Tragically Hip is taking shape in downtown Kingston as the city prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of the band’s final hometown concert.

Kingston artist Aaron Forsyth is leading the project, which features the late Gord Downie and aims to commemorate one of the city’s most iconic bands.

“It’s an honour to have that opportunity,” Forsyth said. “It’s nerve-racking because I want other people to take pride in it — not just Kingstonians, but fans of the band and the music. Knowing their friends and family will see it, or even the band members themselves.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The mural, located off Wellington Street, is part of a broader celebration of The Tragically Hip’s legacy.

Moira Demorest, music officer with Tourism Kingston, said the project is intended to recognize both the band’s impact and the city’s thriving music culture.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a time to celebrate the band, celebrate their legacy, but also to talk about the continuing music scene that is forever evolving, forever Hip in Kingston,” said Demorest.

Tourism Kingston also said bringing the mural to life required collaboration among several community partners.

“We wanted to have something that was downtown and work with partners at the DBIA-Downtown Kingston, the City of Kingston and Caraco to help donate the wall so that it could be utilized,” she said.

The scale of the mural has also required a team effort from the artist involved.

“It’s a huge wall, so it’s a huge project,” Forsyth said. “I had to assemble a team so we could take it on, and even just operating the large lifts requires people with that experience.”

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting, in time for events marking the 10th anniversary of The Tragically Hip’s farewell concert in the city.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices