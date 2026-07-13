Calgary firefighters kept busy Monday morning responding to 3 separate fires

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It was a busy Monday morning for the Calgary Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to two separate fires that happened within an hour of each other, starting around 4 a.m.

The first one was in a vacant single-storey home in the 1500 block of 37 Street in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.

However, CFD public information officer, Alex Kwan, said there may have been people who experiencing homelessness who were staying there.

View image in full screen A Calgary Fire Department site outside a vacant house in Forest Lawn, as investigators try to determine the cause of a fire inside the house as well as another one, in a double garage, just a few blocks away, about an hour later. Global News

“There was no one found inside at the time of the fire,” said Kwan. However, “from the initial reports with the crews, while the home was boarded up, they did find an access point that somebody could get inside there. There’s no utilities to the home, so all electricity and gas have been shut off to it.”

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Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, but about an hour later they were called out to second fire in Forest Lawn, located a few blocks away, in the 2400 block of 37 Street Southeast.

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“So a number of fire trucks responded to that incident from the first fire,” Kwan said.

View image in full screen The second fire caused significant damage to a double detached garage and a vehicle that was parked next to it. Global News

“We arrived at a double detached garage that was on fire. The fire had spread through the yard including a vehicle that was parked next to the garage, so the crews stretched a high-volume hose line, knocked down that fire.

“There were occupants home at the time of that incident, but the fire was contained in the backyard and there was no spread to the main home.”

Kwan said the fire, which appears to have started on the outside of the garage, caused significant damage to one side and the roof of the building.

The people who live in that house were home at the time.

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Firefighters responded to a third fire that broke out around 11 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Cornerstone Manor Northeast.

Crews arrived to find a two-storey residential home with a rear attached garage with smoke showing.

They were able to knock down a fire in the garage before the flames spread to the home.

There was nobody at home at the time, but firefighters did rescue two cats and needed to ventilate the smoke from the house.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of all three fires.