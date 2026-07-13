Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New trail opens in midtown Toronto ravine

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Exploring Toronto’s ravine network during ‘Ravine Days’'
Exploring Toronto’s ravine network during ‘Ravine Days’
WATCH: Exploring Toronto’s ravine network during ‘Ravine Days’ – Oct 5, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A long-awaited section of Toronto’s ravine system is officially open to the public, allowing walkers and bikers to explore new portions of the east side of the Don River.

Phase one of the East Don Trail opened Monday, connecting the Lower Don Trail around Don Mills Road just above St. Clair Avenue northeast to just below Eglinton Avenue.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 6.3-kilometre multi-use trail traverses the track used by Metrolinx, the Don Valley Parkway and the Don River through bridges and tunnels.

“This is quite a day to be able to open phase one of this trail,” Coun. Paula Fletcher said at the unveiling on Monday.

“(It will be) very exciting when phase two is built, and we’ll be able to get all the way onto the Meadowway.”

She called the new route “a wonderful, safe trail and safe cycling.”

Story continues below advertisement

John MacKenzie, the CEO of the Toronto Region Conservation Authority, which led the development work, said it was “possibly the coolest segment of trail I have ridden in my life.”

The section was under construction for years.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices