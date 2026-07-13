New trail opens in midtown Toronto ravine

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A long-awaited section of Toronto’s ravine system is officially open to the public, allowing walkers and bikers to explore new portions of the east side of the Don River.

Phase one of the East Don Trail opened Monday, connecting the Lower Don Trail around Don Mills Road just above St. Clair Avenue northeast to just below Eglinton Avenue.

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The 6.3-kilometre multi-use trail traverses the track used by Metrolinx, the Don Valley Parkway and the Don River through bridges and tunnels.

“This is quite a day to be able to open phase one of this trail,” Coun. Paula Fletcher said at the unveiling on Monday.

“(It will be) very exciting when phase two is built, and we’ll be able to get all the way onto the Meadowway.”

She called the new route “a wonderful, safe trail and safe cycling.”

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John MacKenzie, the CEO of the Toronto Region Conservation Authority, which led the development work, said it was “possibly the coolest segment of trail I have ridden in my life.”

The section was under construction for years.