Mattress fire in North York highrise building sends 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a fire at a highrise building on Victoria Park early on Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Toronto fire and police were called to 1420 Victoria Park for a two-alarm fire on the building’s ninth floor.

They found heavy smoke coming from the building and a burning mattress in the corridor.

Toronto fire said the blaze was “put out quickly” but that there was smoke throughout the building, which they believe has several vulnerable residents.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Most people on the 9th floor were asked to temporarily vacate their apartments while the smoke is ventilated,” Toronto fire said.

Paramedics said they took two people to hospital. One had serious, non-life-threatening injuries; the other had minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A similar fire was reported at the same building less than two weeks ago.

At roughly 2 a.m., crews were called to reports of a fire in one of the building’s units on June 28.

After extinguishing the flames, they entered the unit and found a person inside.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Previl