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Canada

Halifax police investigate discovery of human remains in Long Lake area

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 2:18 pm
1 min read
FILE - Police are investigating human remains found in Halifax on July 8, 2026. View image in full screen
FILE - Police are investigating human remains found in Halifax on July 8, 2026. RJB
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Halifax Regional Police are investigating after human remains were found Wednesday morning, saying there is “currently no evidence of foul play.”

Police said they responded just before 8 a.m. to the area of Long Lake near Old Sambro Road.

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The remains have not been identified yet, police added.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s office who will determine the manner and cause of death,” police said in a release.

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