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Politics

Renata Ford, wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, dies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2026 10:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rob Ford’s wife Renata prays as casket arrives inside St. James Cathedral'
Rob Ford’s wife Renata prays as casket arrives inside St. James Cathedral
RELATED: Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s funeral procession drew hundreds of people including politicians, close friends and family members Wednesday as it headed to St. James Cathedral in downtown Toronto where the funeral service will be held – Mar 30, 2016
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Renata Ford, the wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to Premier Doug Ford, has died.

The premier confirmed the news Monday in a brief statement.

He says the whole family is hurting for Renata Ford’s children and that they’re asking for privacy.

Renata Ford ran as a candidate in Toronto for the People’s Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election, finishing in fourth place.

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The run came during her lawsuit against the premier alleging that he mishandled the estate of his brother Rob after his death in 2016.

Renata Ford accused Doug Ford of causing financial harm to her and her two children, a claim the premier has denied.

“My heart breaks for Stephanie and Dougie. They’ve been through so much at such young ages, and losing their mom is incredibly painful,” the premier said in the statement.

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“Our whole family is hurting for them. We ask that people respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

Click to play video: 'Federal Election 2019: PPC candidate Renata Ford says she plans to return for the next election'
Federal Election 2019: PPC candidate Renata Ford says she plans to return for the next election

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