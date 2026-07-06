Renata Ford, wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, dies

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Renata Ford, the wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to Premier Doug Ford, has died.

The premier confirmed the news Monday in a brief statement.

He says the whole family is hurting for Renata Ford’s children and that they’re asking for privacy.

Renata Ford ran as a candidate in Toronto for the People’s Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election, finishing in fourth place.

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The run came during her lawsuit against the premier alleging that he mishandled the estate of his brother Rob after his death in 2016.

Renata Ford accused Doug Ford of causing financial harm to her and her two children, a claim the premier has denied.

“My heart breaks for Stephanie and Dougie. They’ve been through so much at such young ages, and losing their mom is incredibly painful,” the premier said in the statement.

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“Our whole family is hurting for them. We ask that people respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”