Federal government invests $9 million into southern Alberta projects

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Since 1898, Lethbridge Iron Works has brought its expertise to local and global markets.

However, recent economic threats have limited opportunities for the north Lethbridge business.

“With everything changing — the political landscape changing almost daily, we’re talking about CUSMA even, on top of the tariffs — people are putting projects on hold, manufacturers aren’t spending money,” said Lethbridge Iron Works president, Dylan Davies.

He says the uncertainty of everything has been the real concern, stopping natural growth with his American clients.

“Most of our customers in the U.S. have been told just to stay status quo through all this.”

In response to this need, the federal government is now spending several million dollars to help businesses like Lethbridge Iron Works expand to new markets.

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The company has received $1 million through PrairiesCan, allowing them to purchase a new moulding machine.

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“This machine is the most advanced moulding machine in our industry and it will, overall, increase our capacity by 17 per cent,” said Dan Reina, Lethbridge Iron Works senior controller.

Eleanor Olszewski, Canada’s minister of emergency management and community resilience, says the government needs to make sure businesses are equipped to handle the current trade conditions.

“We know that this is a time of global uncertainty. Our businesses are focused on what they can control,” she said.

In total, the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, a $1.5-billion program, is sending $9 million to southern Alberta for five projects in various industries.

“It’s to help businesses that are already adapting, already investing, already finding ways to compete in a changing economy,” said Olszewski.

Another business receiving federal funding is Triple M Housing, also located in Lethbridge.

“Thanks to this funding, Triple M Housing has been able to expand our ceiling build workstation, which has become the primary bottleneck in our assembly line when we build our modular homes,” said Sim Bains, vice-president of manufacturing at Triple M Housing.

In total, Olszewski says more than 200 jobs could be created between all of the projects.

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These also include $1 million for the Oyen Regional Rail Company, $1 million for TCB Manufacturing and $1 million for Southland Trailers.

Southland will also receive $4 million for a second phase to their project, which is repayable.

“Southern Alberta’s economy is built year-round and it’s built by the efforts of businesses, workers and communities across this great region,” said Olszewski.