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1 comment

  1. Les
    July 3, 2026 at 12:25 pm

    They could’ve saved billions by now had they buried these lines years ago. I guess they’ll never learn.

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Weather

More than 30,000 hydro clients without power in Quebec after severe storms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: ON, QC heat wave spreads to the Maritimes'
Health Matters: ON, QC heat wave spreads to the Maritimes
RELATED: The heat wave hitting most of Ontario and Quebec is now stretching east, as daytime temperatures are on the rise in the Maritimes. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings in various regions from Windsor to Halifax. Katherine Ward has this story.
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More than 30,000 clients are still without power after severe thunderstorms swept across southern Quebec last night.

At the peak of the outages nearly 140,000 customers were knocked off the grid.

Audrey St-Pierre, spokesperson for Quebec’s hydro utility, says about 200 teams of workers have been dispatched to restore service.

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St-Pierre says Hydro-Québec expects power to be restored to most clients by 11 p.m.

The Laurentians region, northwest of Montreal, is the most affected with about 13,000 customers still without power.

Environment Canada says strong winds accompanying the thunderstorms uprooted many trees across southern Quebec, knocking down power lines.

The Montréal-Trudeau International Airport recorded wind gusts of 96 kilometres per hour.

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