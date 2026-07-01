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Canada

Saskatchewan businesses still feeling interprovincial trade barriers

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted July 1, 2026 12:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan businesses still feeling interprovincial trade barriers'
Saskatchewan businesses still feeling interprovincial trade barriers
WATCH: Interprovincial trade barriers are still impacting businesses a year after the federal government made promises to cut red tape on limitations by last Canada Day.
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Interprovincial trade barriers are still impacting Saskatchewan businesses a year after the federal government made promises to cut red tape on limitations by last Canada Day.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has found some changes came from the initial push to foster internal Canadian business, but some deadlines are being missed.

“We are optimistic just because of all the work that’s being done across the country and all the commitments and talks that are coming up, but it’s really up in the air and it’s up to the government,” says CFIB interprovincial affairs senior policy analyst SeoRhin Yoo.

Yoo says more movement is coming from different levels of government, but until change can be seen there is some hesitation.

“We know so far that [the federal government is] planning on moving to expanding mutual recognition for services by the end of this year. We’re hoping that they really commit to the deadline and meet it,” said Yoo.
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With the federal government continuing to work on the One Canadian Economy Act, some federal officials agree with Yoo.

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“If you want to say to the world we’re a good free-trading nation, then we must practice what we preach, right?” says federal MP Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River, Saskatchewan & Secretary of State (Rural Development)Buckley Belanger.

Belanger says he thinks the federal government is making good progress with Federal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and other levels of government can make improvements too.

“I think our Minister Leblanc is doing a tremendous job in eliminating trade barriers from the federal government onto the provinces, but the provinces have to reciprocate, and they also got to discuss these things amongst themselves,” said Belanger.

The Saskatchewan government has introduced new trade legislation and is signing its own deals with Ontario, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, some Saskatchewan businesses are still waiting to see new legislation in action to take advantage of the opportunities.

“The interprovincial trade barriers are certainly one of the factors that are affecting those prices or the commodity prices that consumers get compared to what the consumers are paying,” says Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan president Bill Prybylski.

Shipping alcohol across the country is still a hardship for many, despite provinces signing onto the Direct-to-Consumer Shipment for Alcohol Agreement as it has not yet been widely implemented.

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Meanwhile, agriculture faces the brunt of limitations in cross-Canada transportation in terms of costs and accessibility.

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