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Canada

Nova Scotia federal inmate dies 2 weeks into 3-year sentence

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 2:42 pm
1 min read
FILE - Correctional Service Canada says 65-year-old Dominique Tremblay died on June 27 while in custody at Springhill Institution. View image in full screen
FILE - Correctional Service Canada says 65-year-old Dominique Tremblay died on June 27 while in custody at Springhill Institution. File/Global News
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An inmate from a federal prison in Nova Scotia has died, two weeks into his three-year sentence.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says 65-year-old Dominique Tremblay died on Saturday while in custody.

Tremblay was an inmate at Springhill Institution in Springhill, N.S., and began serving his sentence on June 12.

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“The inmate’s next of kin have been notified,” CSC said in a release.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, [CSC] will review the circumstances.”

The police and coroner have also been notified, as required by CSC policy.

Earlier this month, RCMP in New Brunswick said Dominique Joseph Tremblay, 65, of Sainte-Anne-De-Kent, N.B., was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty last fall to possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

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The charges stemmed from a 2023 investigation led by the New Brunswick RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit.

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