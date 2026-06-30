Nova Scotia federal inmate dies 2 weeks into 3-year sentence

An inmate from a federal prison in Nova Scotia has died, two weeks into his three-year sentence.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says 65-year-old Dominique Tremblay died on Saturday while in custody.
Tremblay was an inmate at Springhill Institution in Springhill, N.S., and began serving his sentence on June 12.
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“The inmate’s next of kin have been notified,” CSC said in a release.
The police and coroner have also been notified, as required by CSC policy.
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Earlier this month, RCMP in New Brunswick said Dominique Joseph Tremblay, 65, of Sainte-Anne-De-Kent, N.B., was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty last fall to possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.
The charges stemmed from a 2023 investigation led by the New Brunswick RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit.
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