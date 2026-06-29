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Canada

Young soccer players inspired by Team Canada’s historic win at World Cup

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 6:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Team Canada win inspires next generation of soccer players'
Team Canada win inspires next generation of soccer players
Watch: Team Canada's historic run to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup is giving fans across the country plenty to cheer about. In Montreal, it's already inspiring the next generation of soccer players. Global's Felicia Parrillo headed to a soccer camp, where she got a little help with her assignment.
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Team Canada’s historic run to the round of 16 at the men’s FIFA World Cup is doing more than making headlines — it’s inspiring a new generation of young soccer players.

At Tekkers Soccer Camp on Montreal’s West Island, the excitement was easy to spot a day after Canada’s 1-0 win over South Africa in the round of 32.

“I was so happy,” one young player said. While others shared that playing for Team Canada one day is now their dream.

To hear those reactions first hand, five-year-old Cristiano Kabiri asked fellow campers what they thought of Canada’s historic run.

Their answers ranged from favourite players to their thoughts on Stephen Eustáquio’s game winning goal.

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Campers took to the field on Monday wearing Team Canada jerseys, celebrating goals and talking about the national team’s success on the world’s biggest stage. When asked what they thought of Canada’s historic run, their answers ranged from favourite players to dreams of one day wearing the maple leaf themselves.

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“At this camp in particular, they’re wearing their jerseys every day, representing their favourite players, It’s really fun to see; even when they score goals, they do the celebrations,” Tekkers coach Maria Del Tedesco said.

While many were sporting Team Canada colours, others represented other countries from around the world — a reminder that while the World Cup only crowns one champion, its biggest legacy may be the inspiration it instills even after the tournament.

“There’s also many players from Montreal, so kids are saying if they can do it — if they did it — I can do it,” said Nizar Houhou, Tekkers soccer coach. “They represent a lot of inspiration for the next generation.”

For now, the young players are simply enjoying a summer on the pitch.

But after watching Team Canada make history, many are dreaming a little bigger — and imagining themselves one day wearing red and white.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Click to play video: 'Canada pushes through to Final 16 in World Cup'
Canada pushes through to Final 16 in World Cup
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