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Canada

Interim Science Centre opens at Toronto waterfront as Ontario Place location built

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2026 12:56 pm
1 min read
A new Ontario Science Centre is shown in this rendering provided by the government of Ontario, on Toronto's waterfront, at an estimated cost of just over $1 billion. View image in full screen
A new Ontario Science Centre is shown in this rendering provided by the government of Ontario, on Toronto's waterfront, at an estimated cost of just over $1 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Government of Ontario
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The interim location of the Ontario Science Centre is now open to the public, as construction gets underway for a new, permanent home at Ontario Place set to open in 2029.

The province abruptly closed the science centre in its east Toronto location two years ago with only a few hours’ warning, saying the roof needed urgent repairs — a claim workers and critics dispute.

The science centre has operated two pop-up exhibits in the meantime, and the interim location is at the Harbourfront Centre pop-up, with an expanded footprint.

Click to play video: 'March Break fun at the Ontario Science Centre'
March Break fun at the Ontario Science Centre

There is a new space exhibit, as well as an area called Innovation Station, and the KidSpark interactive exhibits, as well as outdoor space.

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It will cover about 86,000 square feet, far less than the former location’s 568,000 square feet.

Tourism and Culture Minister Stan Cho says the old building “had its day,” but there were structural problems and that location can’t compare to the waterfront.

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