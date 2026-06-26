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Sports

ANALYSIS: NHL entry draft taking a back seat to ‘win now’ mindset

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted June 26, 2026 9:06 am
2 min read
Sascha Boumedienne, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Sascha Boumedienne, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
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Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

The NHL’s annual draft of the best 18-year-olds takes place in Buffalo Friday night. For some, not many, this is the beginning of a career in hockey’s greatest league. Names like McKenna, Stenberg, Malhotra and Reid will become household names for the teams that draft them, with hopes that they make an impact at this level, like Matthew Schaeffer did last season for the New York Islanders.

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But in many ways, the draft with all its potential has become an afterthought to the moves that NHL teams have made in the past week to prepare themselves for the future.

From Brady Tkachuk to Bo Byram and on to Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou, the National Hockey League has taken on the characteristics of a Boxing Day sale at the local mall. And by the way, more — much more — could happen before Friday’s draft in Western New York.

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Teams are jockeying for position because the free agent market is shrivelling up quickly. Hockey players, who are conservative by nature, are electing to find ways to build long-term security, as opposed to taking the chance of what July 1 and free agency brings. Sign now and enjoy the summer.

And from the team perspective, if you can’t guarantee a long-term relationship with a player, you’re better off finding a team prepared to pay the hefty salary and get a draft pick or two. At least you get something for the player. Just ask Tampa and Buffalo.

For the seven Canadian teams, this is an important moment in time. But is it a turning point? Is it more important for the Jets, Flames, Oilers, Leafs, Canucks, Senators and Canadiens than the U.S.-based teams? Are we at the point where we have to be concerned about losing our best players? Can our hockey-centric markets compete with the U.S.-based teams that offer better taxes and a different lifestyle? Stories of American players wanting to play in America might just be an overreaction to a few guys wanting to play elsewhere.

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Last I checked, Kyle Connor, Brock Boeser, Cole Caufield, Jake Sanderson, Auston Matthews — all American, all playing for Canadian teams — are staying put. The reality is, players just want to win.

And it’s that pressure to win and win now, driving GMs to wheel and deal. Teams like Chicago, Washington, Florida, Seattle and Toronto did not enjoy their lack of playoffs. They need to fix things, quickly. And, in reality, their activity has overshadowed the draft.

What we are witnessing is the divergent ways teams actually improve themselves — by the draft, or by trade or free agency.

You need patience to win via the draft. And not every team has the time to be patient.

Stick to the Facts

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