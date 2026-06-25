Man charged with stalking, harassment of WNBA player Sophie Cunningham

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An Indiana man accused of stalking and harassing WNBA player Sophie Cunningham was charged Thursday with several felony counts after he allegedly sent her threatening and explicit messages on social media.

Kevin Singh, 48, who was arrested on Wednesday, is charged with intimidation, stalking and harassment, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a Facebook statement.

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In an email to Global News, the prosecutor’s office said Singh’s behaviour towards the Indiana Fever player began to escalate in February and continued for months.

Referring to a probable cause affidavit, the statement said, “Singh’s conduct became increasingly threatening after he was contacted by team security, ultimately resulting in the criminal charges filed in this case.”

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According to the document, obtained by Global News, Singh attempted earlier this month to hand-deliver a package to Cunningham at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, an indoor arena in Indianapolis, telling security it was from his daughter for the player.

Inside the delivery, on-site security staff found a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt that was sprayed with men’s cologne, and an envelope titled “Sophie,” containing a letter in which Singh left his phone number, the affidavit says.

View image in full screen Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever reacts after making a three-point shot during the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on June 13, 2026, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Catilin Scott, associate director of Analysis and Investigations for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, told investigators she had been monitoring Singh’s social media activity since December 2025, the legal filing says.

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In it are screenshots of X posts from an account with the handle just_kev_kevin, in which the user suggests knowing Cunningham’s location and repeatedly calls her “naughty girl.” It also includes Instagram messages from an account with a similar handle offering a marriage proposal and the same phone number left in the hand-delivered package.

Singh is currently on probation in Hendricks County after pleading guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy, both Level 6 felonies, the statement added.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed five other felonies, including the lead charge of stalking and a habitual offender sentencing enhancement in that case.

Following Singh’s arrest, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears commended Cunningham for reporting the man and reiterated that threats made online will not be overlooked by authorities.

“The internet has made it easier than ever to target, harass and intimidate others. Threats of violence, whether face-to-face or behind a keyboard, will be taken seriously,” he said.

“Coming forward is never easy, regardless of a person’s position or public profile. The victim is setting an example by speaking out. No one should have to endure harassment, intimidation or threats of violence, and every person deserves to feel safe in their workplace and throughout our community,” Mears added.

Singh’s indictment marked the second time an individual has been arrested on stalking charges involving a member of the Indiana Fever.

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In July 2025, Michael Lewis, 55, from Texas pleaded guilty to stalking and harassment and was sentenced to nearly 2.5 years in prison.

Lewis was arrested in January last year at an Indianapolis hotel following allegations that he sent sexually violent messages to Caitlin Clark, who plays on the same team as Cunningham.