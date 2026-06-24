Edmonton Elks seek first 3-0 start since 2017 in showdown with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Edmonton Elks flew into town riding the high of opening their season at 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

They can make it 3-0 for the first time since 2017 if they can beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night.

“We already knew we’re a good football team,” quarterback Cody Fajardo told reporters in Edmonton after the Elks edged the Montreal Alouettes 32-29 in overtime last week. “More importantly, it puts the league on notice. This isn’t the same Edmonton Elks organization that it was a couple of years ago. That’s what my message to the guys in the locker room is, the standard’s changed here. We win football games. It doesn’t matter how it looks, we win football games.”

Elks running back Justin Rankin has led the team to victory in both games. He rushed for 176 yards and added 54 in receptions versus Montreal. He leads the CFL with 281 yards on the ground and is enjoying an 8.9-yard average per carry.

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The 1-1 Bombers have yet to prove they can stop the run. Both the Calgary Stampeders (in a 30-28 loss) and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (in a 37-27 win) rushed for a total of 171 yards against their once-vaunted defence.

“It’s something we haven’t been good at the past two weeks and it’s definitely something we need to clean up and be better at,” said Winnipeg defensive lineman Jake Ceresna. “It’s definitely a priority for us and that’s our main focus going into this game.”

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The former Elk knows what a challenge it will be to stop Rankin.

“It’s gonna be a tall task,” Ceresna said. “He’s a great runner. Like, one of the best in the league, if not the best in the league.”

Rankin has apparently modelled himself after Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira.

“The guy is very special with the ball in his hands and I think that, as a fan, it’s very exciting to watch his game,” Oliveira said. “I envy his speed. When the ball is in his hands, he has the ability to take it 70, 80, 90 yards.”

Rankin does not do it alone, though.

“Have you watched him play? He’s pretty good,” said Elks head coach Mark Kilam. “But everyone else has to do their job around him. It’s a team game. Twelve players on the field have to do their job for every play to be successful.”

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So, stopping Rankin will be the key as the Winnipeg defence seeks redemption for its poor play in the loss to the Ticats after coming off a bye week.

“As a whole, we didn’t play our best game,” said Bombers linebacker Tony Jones. “We were taking turns messing up and being out of gaps or whatever it was. Whenever you take turns as a defence, those turn into explosions which are big plays that make it 10 times harder (to win). We sat on it this bye week, but we’re extremely fired up to go back out there against a good Edmonton team and showcase what we can do when all cylinders are clicking.

“Overall, it just wasn’t us. When everyone is clicking on all cylinders, we know what we can bring to the table.”

They also have to be better at bringing the ball carrier down.

“Tackling has got to improve,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “Those things are important. Rankin, right now, he’s on fire so it’s going to take all 12 guys to hustle to the ball, wrap up and contain him because he has broken out of a lot of tight jams. It’s been impressive to watch.”

Rankin is ready for the challenge.

“I show up and play,” he said. “They watch film, I watch film. At the end of the day, the best man wins.”

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Brown returns

The Bombers acquired quarterback Dru Brown and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft from the Ottawa Redblacks for a first-round selection in 2027 and a conditional second-rounder in 2028 on Tuesday. Brown had started his career in Winnipeg in 2021 and played for the Bombers for three years before being traded to Ottawa.

“We made our team better,” O’Shea said. “We got a young football junky who loves the game, has been in this building before, so we know him very well and has been in (the current) system as well. You add that kind of experience, it’s a positive.”