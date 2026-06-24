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Canada

Nova Scotia launches three-year plan to expand its $2.2-billion seafood industry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2026 3:14 pm
1 min read
A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
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The Nova Scotia government has announced a three-year strategy aimed at growing the province’s $2.2-billion seafood industry.

Fisheries Minister Kent Smith says the goal is to help the sector cope with rising costs, labour shortages and global trade challenges.

Smith says $1.5 million will be set aside for this year to establish an innovation hub for applied research.

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As well, the strategy calls for expanding the aquaculture sector, providing support for product diversification and offering up to $4 million over three years to diversify markets.

The strategy was developed with input from industry representatives.

The government says Nova Scotia’s seafood industry employed about 19,000 people in 2025 and remains the province’s top exporter, generating $2.2 billion in revenue last year.

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Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia seafood industry welcomes tariff removal on lobster and crab'
Nova Scotia seafood industry welcomes tariff removal on lobster and crab

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