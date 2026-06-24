Funeral for Toronto constable fatally shot during police raid

Mourners are expected to gather Wednesday to honour a Toronto constable who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month.
A procession for Const. Marc Pinizzotto is set to begin at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at the Toronto Congress Centre at 1 p.m.
Family members, police officers and officials are expected to attend the service, which will be closed to the public but broadcast live online.
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Pinizzotto was shot on June 11 while carrying out a search at an apartment building in the city’s northwest as part of an investigation into multiple shootings.
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The veteran police officer, who was 43, died later in hospital.
The man accused of shooting him, 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, was shot and injured by police and remains in hospital.
Bennett has been charged with first-degree murder as well as offences related to two other shootings, and is due to appear in court by video next month.
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