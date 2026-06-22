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Sports

Fans ejected from BC Place after setting off flare during Egypt, New Zealand game

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2026 7:59 pm
1 min read
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - New Zealand v Egypt - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 21, 2026 Smoke from a flare is seen . View image in full screen
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - New Zealand v Egypt - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 21, 2026 Smoke from a flare is seen . REUTERS/Albert Gea
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Two FIFA World Cup fans were kicked out of Sunday’s game between Egypt and New Zealand at BC Place after setting off a flare inside the stadium.

They were evicted from their seats and also given a one-year ban from entering the stadium.

Fans who were allowed to stay until the end poured out of BC Place and onto the streets of Downtown Vancouver to celebrate.

The highlight for some fans came when the Egyptian team, including star player Mo Salah, joined in the festivities.

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Egypt beat New Zealand three-nil.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver hosts third FIFA World Cup match'
Vancouver hosts third FIFA World Cup match

The next game at BC Place will be on Wednesday when Canada takes on Switzerland, but tickets are now very expensive for that match.

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“You’re looking at probably about 2,000 bucks,” Kingsley Bailey, a Vancouver ticket broker, said.

“If you think you are going to get anything cheaper than that, don’t expect to be getting into the building.”

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