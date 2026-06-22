Fans ejected from BC Place after setting off flare during Egypt, New Zealand game

Send this page to someone via email

Two FIFA World Cup fans were kicked out of Sunday’s game between Egypt and New Zealand at BC Place after setting off a flare inside the stadium.

They were evicted from their seats and also given a one-year ban from entering the stadium.

Fans who were allowed to stay until the end poured out of BC Place and onto the streets of Downtown Vancouver to celebrate.

The highlight for some fans came when the Egyptian team, including star player Mo Salah, joined in the festivities.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Egypt beat New Zealand three-nil.

1:59 Vancouver hosts third FIFA World Cup match

The next game at BC Place will be on Wednesday when Canada takes on Switzerland, but tickets are now very expensive for that match.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re looking at probably about 2,000 bucks,” Kingsley Bailey, a Vancouver ticket broker, said.

“If you think you are going to get anything cheaper than that, don’t expect to be getting into the building.”