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Canada

Ottawa reverses some orders for ‘lost Canadians’ to surrender certificates

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2026 10:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Immigration lawyer reacts as some “Lost Canadians” told to return citizenship certificate '
Immigration lawyer reacts as some “Lost Canadians” told to return citizenship certificate 
Global's Jazan Grewal speaks with immigration lawyer Chantel Deloges after the federal government sent some letters to individuals who received citizenship certificates under the "lost Canadians" legislation to surrender them. 
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Just one week after some “lost Canadians” were told to surrender their new citizenship certificates, a few received letters over the weekend confirming their citizenship claims are once again considered valid.

The department has said “a few dozen” people who received proof of citizenship under Canada’s citizenship-by-descent law received letters earlier this month demanding they surrender their proof of citizenship pending further review.

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Click to play video: 'What is a ‘lost Canadian’ and why has the government suspended their citizenships?'
What is a ‘lost Canadian’ and why has the government suspended their citizenships?
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A new confirmation letter shared with The Canadian Press today says the recipient’s citizenship was reconfirmed after a “thorough review” of their case.

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The letter also says the recipient was told to surrender their citizenship certificate on June 13 following a review of the documents submitted to obtain it.

The immigration department has been notifying individuals whose citizenship is under review that their Canadian passports are no longer valid and must be returned.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab and her department have not said what led to the citizenship reviews in the first place.

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