Winnipeg man’s stolen mezuzah sparks uneasiness in tenants

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A Winnipeg man’s religious item was allegedly stolen from his door on Monday.

A mezuzah is from the Jewish faith and is hung on angle at a doorway of a home. Inside it is a scroll that has scripts from the Torah.

“It just hurts me, I’ve had it for such a long time. And I can see it in my mind. Dreaming about it. It was my mezuzah,” said Matthew Ostrove, who has had his mezuzah for 15 years.

Ostrove said he has filed a police report with B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish advocacy group.

Hate-motivated crimes rose to 112 in 2025 from 44 in 2024, according to the Winnipeg Police Service’s 2025 Statistical Report.

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He said the Jewish community is starting to put their mezuzahs beside a Ring doorbell or not putting them up at all because they fear of being targeted.

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Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act officially passed Thursday, which adds a new hate crime charge to the Criminal Code.

“We’re under attack under our own country. Not by missiles. By miniscule theft like this,” he said, adding he searched the garbage.

Ostrove said his neighbour’s mezuzah was also taken.

“Anger sets in later as you’re processing it. Finding out why – why did someone do this? Am I a target? Why were both of us targeted on that night?” he said, noting he hopes Bill C-9 and Bill C-290 would help with the increase of hate related crimes.

Last year in December Global News reported the Toronto Police Service were investigating how multiple mezuzahs were stolen outside Jewish homes.

There were 236 reported hate crimes in 2025 compared to 443 in 2024 in Toronto, according to the Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Dashboards.

MP Garnett Genuis introduced Bill C-290 on June 17, which could create a separate criminal offence for stealing religious or culturally significant items. It would be treated as a theft of over $5,000. The punishment for thefts over $5,000 could face up to 10 years in prison.

“Stealing a mezuzah is not the same as stealing a garden tool. The significance of that for the individual who’s the victim because of the meaning of that object is much greater,” said Garnett Genuis, Conservative MP.

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Ostrove said he will be putting up another mezuzah but will be vigilant.

The House of Commons will open again on Sept. 21.