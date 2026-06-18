Senior aide to Alberta premier urges First Nations chiefs to fix their communities

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The executive director of Premier Danielle Smith’s office says that instead of criticizing her, First Nations chiefs should fix their own communities, describing them as entrenched in poverty, drugs and violence.

Bruce McAllister, in a post on social media Thursday, says the chiefs should focus on their own problems rather than having “the gall” to accuse the premier of treason over Alberta’s looming separation referendum.

In a post on the social media platform “X” the executive director Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office criticized the First Nations’ chiefs for not “fixing” the problems in their communities. X/McAllisterBruce

McAllister accused the chiefs of engaging in “childish nonsense” and said their misaligned priorities make him wonder if they’re taking orders from someone else.

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“People are sick and tired of hearing unrealistic demands from them,” McAllister writes.

“It might be tolerable if their communities were beacons of prosperity, safety, strong families and real accountability, but sadly, they’re anything but.”

He said they need to fix “heartbreaking” problems such as addictions and overdoses, housing, poverty, high unemployment, welfare, substandard schooling outcomes, high rates of children in care and domestic violence.

“Shouldn’t the priority be fixing these failures for their people?” said McAllister.

“I know we have a premier and government that care deeply about these serious issues and want to help fix them.”

1:47 Treaty 8 chiefs vow to stop Alberta separation referendum

McAllister acknowledged he was steering into controversy.

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“I’ll probably take heat for saying these things but if we don’t, we continue to bury our heads in the sand and pretend they aren’t happening.”

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The post comes after the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs, representing First Nations across Alberta, voted to ask RCMP to look into whether the Oct. 19 referendum amounts to criminal treason by Smith and her United Conservative Party.

The chiefs, earlier this week, said organizing the vote is an intentional treaty violation and that Smith’s government is ignoring serious risks to Canada’s sovereignty.

0:49 Alberta’s Danielle Smith tells First Nations chiefs to ‘check themselves’ over treason accusations

Smith responded to that Wednesday, telling reporters the chiefs should “check themselves” for such an inflammatory accusation.

Smith’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anne Many Heads, CEO for the Treaty 7 First Nations Chiefs’ Association, said in an email that the Stoney Nakoda and Tsuut’ina Nation chiefs reserved comment when asked to respond to McAllister’s tweet.

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She said the chiefs support their earlier statement calling for Smith to be called to account for treason.

It’s not the first time accusations of treason have been thrown around in the separation debate.

In January, B.C. Premier David Eby said a meeting between an Alberta separatist group and the U.S. administration amounted to treason.

According to the Criminal Code, treason is narrowly defined.

It includes sharing sensitive information “for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or defence of Canada” with another state, or the use of force or violence in order to overthrow a Canadian government.

Smith’s United Conservative government and the chiefs have been at odds in the separation debate, with First Nations winning a recent court decision to quash a separatist petition because the government neglected its duty to consult them.

On Oct. 19, Albertans will vote on whether to stay in Canada or whether it’s time to hold a second referendum on leaving Confederation.

Smith has championed the pro-Canada cause. She says she was obliged to call the vote in order to settle a debate reflected by hundreds of thousands of Albertans signing petitions for and against separation.

Critics call it a cynical tightrope walk by Smith to save her job by launching a referendum to assuage the separatist hardliners in her party while stumping for a united Canada in order to stay onside with the majority of voters.

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McAllister has been the locus of controversy before.

Last fall, McAllister, while moderating a public meeting, urged a teen be spanked for demanding answers on a looming teachers strike. McAllister later apologized.