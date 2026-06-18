New MPI Hail Response Centre aims to respond to record-breaking claims

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Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) opened a dedicated Hail Response Centre that aims to assess 300 vehicles a day to aid the largest claims events in its history with this month’s storms.

John Bowering, MPI vice-president and chief claims officer, said the claims could have an impact on rates down the road.

He said there have been more than 22,000 claims made and he expects 30,000 to 40,000 claims, adding almost all of them are hail damages.

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The MPI Hail Response Centre on Gateway Road will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for up to three months.

Watch the video above for the full story.