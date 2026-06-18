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Canada

Child airlifted to hospital in serious condition after tree falls in Oshawa

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 2:31 pm
1 min read
Air ORNGE View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
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A child was airlifted to hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a falling tree in Oshawa, Ont., Durham police said.

Officers responded to assist an ambulance call in the area of Oxford Street and Dwight Avenue around 12:10 p.m.

One child at the scene was reported without vital signs, a spokesperson for Durham police told Global News.

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Following medical assistance, the child regained consciousness at the scene.

The child was then transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre by Air ORNGE. A spokesperson said the child is in serious condition.

Police said they do not know why the tree fell. An investigation is underway.

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