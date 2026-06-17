Saskatoon city hall seeks green light to enter downtown arena talks with First Nation

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Saskatoon’s municipal administration is making a recommendation to city council, seeking permission to begin negotiations with a First Nation community about a possible partnership to develop its downtown event and entertainment district.

In a news release Wednesday, the City of Saskatoon says the recommendation will be made to council next week to allow administration to enter direct negotiations with Muskeg Lake Cree Nation for a potential development partnership.

This includes granting authorization for Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block to sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore the partnership with Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, which the administration says will explore the “strategic partnership” in a way that will benefit Saskatoon residents along with the First Nation.

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is one of seven member nations of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC). All seven chiefs support this proposal to enter negotiations with the city, said Dan Willems, Saskatoon’s director of technical services, in the news release.

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Attached to the item to be considered by council is a letter of support from STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, saying he “proudly endorses” Muskeg Lake Cree Nation in this endeavour.

“We recognize the importance of [a] strong economy, cultural exchange, business networking and a sense of community,” the letter reads.

“We are confident that the vision of the Downtown Events and Entertainment District will ensure a successful and memorable experience for all that will gather there.”

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Along with the entertainment and hospitality development, early discussions have identified opportunities for an operating partnership and establishing the land as new urban reserves in the city, said Willems.

“By creating meaningful opportunities for Indigenous ownership, economic development, operations, employment, career development, cultural expression, and Indigenous placemaking and placekeeping, the District can move beyond symbolic recognition and embed reconciliation directly into one of Saskatoon’s most significant city-building initiatives,” said Willems in the news release.

Earlier this year, city council rejected a proposal from administration to enter an agreement with American hospitality company Oak View Group 360 to manage the future arena.

The Downtown Event and Entertainment District (DEED) is planned to combine a new event centre, a renovated and expanded convention centre and theatre, public spaces and its new bus rapid transit system known as Link.

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Upon council approval, negotiations will define the structure and responsibilities of the partnership, including governance considerations, land and development arrangements and any financial or legal implications that would require future approval. These are then subject to approval by Saskatoon city council and Muskeg Lake Cree Nation’s governance and approval processes.

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation established Canada’s first urban reserve in Saskatoon in 1988. The city has eight urban reserves along with three at “various stages of the approval process” and two in the beginning stages, according to the city.

“Establishing additional urban reserve lands within the District would be a natural continuation of Saskatoon’s leadership and would create a foundation for shared investment, governance, employment, procurement, business development, and long-term economic participation by Indigenous partners,” says the report to be presented to council.

City council is expecting to receive the report from its administration at its regular council meeting on June 24.

Upon approval, a signing ceremony is proposed for the coming weeks to begin negotiations “in a good way.” Negotiations will then take place, with administration to report back to council with details of the proposed partnerships and any recommendations needed to advance implementation, according to the report in front of administration.

If approved, council will hear from administration every two months for updates on negotiations.