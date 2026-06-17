Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet to leave politics at end of term

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Another Coalition Avenir Québec cabinet minister is leaving politics.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet said today in his riding of Trois-Rivières that he won’t run for another term in the Oct. 5 provincial election.

First elected in 2018, Boulet has served a number of cabinet posts under former premier François Legault and more recently Premier Christine Fréchette.

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He says he wants to seek out other professional opportunities after eight years in portfolios such as labour, immigration, economy and Canadian relations.

Boulet joins a list of about 30 CAQ legislature members who have said they aren’t running again, including a number of high-profile cabinet ministers.

Boulet says the party’s low polling numbers didn’t factor in his decision to leave, adding that Fréchette has his full support.