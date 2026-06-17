Police lay charges after thieves wake up Vaughan homeowners to demand Lamborghini keys

Police have charged a 15 and 18-year-old with a slew of offences relating to a home invasion in Vaughan last month, where the keys to a Lamborghini were stolen.
Before 5 a.m. on May 15, York Regional Police said four suspects forcefully broke into a home in the area of Stormont Trail and Carling Road.
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Police said the suspects woke the sleeping owners up and threatened them with a gun, demanding cash, jewelry and the keys to a Lamborghini, which they fled the scene in.
Alongside the Lamborghini, the suspects drove away in a dark sedan with a fifth person, investigators said.
Exactly a month after the home invasion, police said they executed three search warrants at homes in Toronto.
As a result, they found a loaded firearm and charged two people.
An 18-year-old faces various charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, while a 15-year-old faces several charges, including robbery with a firearm.
Police said both had been bound by judicial release orders for other offences.
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