CFL signs 6-year broadcast agreement with Bell Media, DAZN and YouTube

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Commissioner Stewart Johnston wanted a new TV deal in place before the start of the 2026 CFL season.

On Thursday, the former TSN executive delivered the league’s biggest broadcast agreement ever.

The league announced it has signed a six-year extension with Bell Media, the parent company of TSN, to remain the CFL’s majority broadcaster. But beginning in 2027, streaming service DAZN will exclusively carry a Saturday night game each week — roughly a quarter of the CFL’s 81-game regular season — as part of a new partnership that also includes YouTube as a Premiere Platform partner.

Financial figures weren’t divulged. But a source told The Canadian Press the combined agreement is worth roughly $500 million.

In its statement, the CFL said, “Collectively, these domestic and global partnerships represent the largest media valuation in league history.”

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The CFL is entering the final season of its six-year broadcast agreement with TSN, which paid it an average of $50 million annually.

The CFL’s American broadcast contract with CBS Sports Network — which reportedly pays it $1 million annually — also expires at season’s end. But the league continues to examine all of its alternatives south of the border.

“This is about storytelling, and it’s storytelling within the game,” Johnston said. “All three of these partners are best in class.

“That’s how we will reach new audiences and get them intrigued with the CFL. We think the results are going to be outstanding.”

Especially considering the new deal encompasses more than just the broadcasting of CFL games.

“We want to be sure we’re delivering for our audience, however they consume, or want to consume or get introduced to, CFL content,” Johnston said. “We’ve seen such success with other sports with behind-the-scenes content, with highlight-driven, widely distributed content, analysis and using creators to help talk up the CFL.

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“Game content, of course, is our bread and butter, but in and around that, you must have the right type of content to reach that type of audience that really is looking for it. But you also must be on the right distribution platforms, and we think we’ve achieved both of those things.”

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TSN will broadcast 60 of the 81 regular-season games, six playoff contests and the Grey Cup each year and continue with Thursday Night Football and Friday Night Football. The Grey Cup will also be simulcast on CTV and Crave.

RDS remains the CFL’s exclusive French broadcaster, airing all Montreal Alouettes games, all playoff contests and the Grey Cup.

“This is an exciting moment for the CFL,” said Shawn Redmond, vice-president, Bell Media Sports. “This agreement reinforces Bell Media’s position as the league’s majority broadcast and streaming partner, ensuring fans across Canada have unmatched access to the game on TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave.

“By combining expanded rights with the full reach of Bell Media, we’re bringing the CFL closer to fans than ever before. Building on more than 40 years of partnership, we’re carrying that momentum forward by creating new ways for fans to experience the CFL in an evolving media landscape.”

DAZN Canada will introduce Saturday Night Football exclusively each week of the 21-week regular season, as well as a Saturday night playoff game in each of the first two rounds.

It will also become the official global broadcaster of all CFL games — outside of Canada and the U.S. — including the full regular season, all eight playoff contests and the Grey Cup.

DAZN is widely available across Canada. Subscription rates range from $24.99 to $54.99 per month, depending on sports packages and whether an annual contract is chosen or a flexible monthly subscription.

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Recently, DAZN Canada lost the rights to the UEFA Champions League. Starting in 2027, Paramount+ will stream those games in Canada through 2031.

“Having grown up as an Albertan with Saskatchewan roots, I’ve witnessed firsthand the proud history and passionate fan bases the CFL has across the country,” said Deidra Dionne, head of DAZN Canada. “The CFL has built on that legacy through recent innovation and modernization and has solidified its place among Canada’s elite properties.

“Our partnership enables DAZN to showcase the CFL in new ways, with accessible coverage and authentic storytelling, while keeping it uniquely Canadian.”

Johnston said DAZN has big plans for its CFL coverage.

“They’re going to mount their production here,” he said. “This is going to be hiring commentators and panellists and sideline reporters and behind-the-scenes crews and bringing their perspective on sports production to Canada.

“More voices focused on the CFL, the better, especially when it comes with powerhouse brands like that.”

YouTube, an American online video-sharing platform, will carry live pre-season games (excluding Bell Media and DAZN contests), enhanced CFL combine coverage and an All-Access unscripted series.

“YouTube is the perfect place for fans, creators, the league and players to come together,” said Nicole Bell, head of YouTube Canada. “Building on the success of our broader football strategy, we are thrilled to support the CFL in expanding their reach and audience, making sure that games, player stories and so much more reach Canadians from coast to coast.

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“This partnership will redefine fan experience and transform how fans create, consume and interact with CFL content.”

Johnston agreed.

“We think this partnership is outstanding, starting with the livestreaming of pre-season games not carried by our other two media partners,” Johnston said. “But leading into incredibly fun events like taking their creators, who are stars, and bringing them into the CFL environment and then creating content together.

“All of that is going to be outstanding and a wonderful way to round out this partnership with some of the biggest brands in the world. The CFL has a new broadcast agreement that not only brings in more partners but also presents its brand on a more global stage.”