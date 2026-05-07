Watch live: BC Conservative leader debate

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Global BC is hosting a live BC Conservative leaders debate on Saturday, May 9.

The debate will be broadcast from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., commercial-free.

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Global BC’s legislative reporter, Ben O’Hara Byrne, will be moderating the debate, which will feature all five leadership candidates:

Iain Black

Caroline Elliott

Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Yuri Fulmer

Peter Milobar

The BC Conservative Party has provided a breakdown on its website about each candidate and their priorities, policy ideas and campaign activities.

Tune in on Saturday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. for the BC Conservative leadership debate.