Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Watch live: BC Conservative leader debate

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 2:03 pm
1 min read
The five leadership candidates will be debating live on Saturday May 9. View image in full screen
The five leadership candidates will be debating live on Saturday May 9. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Global BC is hosting a live BC Conservative leaders debate on Saturday, May 9.

The debate will be broadcast from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., commercial-free.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global BC’s legislative reporter, Ben O’Hara Byrne, will be moderating the debate, which will feature all five leadership candidates:

  • Iain Black
  • Caroline Elliott
  • Kerry-Lynne Findlay
  • Yuri Fulmer
  • Peter Milobar

The BC Conservative Party has provided a breakdown on its website about each candidate and their priorities, policy ideas and campaign activities.

Tune in on Saturday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. for the BC Conservative leadership debate.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices