Saskatchewan airline operators battle higher fuel costs amid war, global uncertainty

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Sky-high jet fuel prices are being felt around the world and Saskatchewan is no exception.

Prices have shot up significantly since war broke out in the Middle East and airline operators offering critical services in Saskatchewan are among those feeling the pinch.

Airlines are doing what they can to minimize the impact on passengers. But it is a balancing act between pricing customers out of the market and staying viable as a company.

WestJet passengers are paying higher baggage fees as the airline deals with what it calls “current global conditions.”

Air Canada will suspend some routes temporarily, citing fuel costs that render them unprofitable.

And some airlines are adjusting fuel surcharges, all because of the war in Iran.

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“Now, we did increase ours to accommodate in the first three weeks of the conflict, but in the last week we have reduced that amount on the ticket,” said Dan Gold, marketing director and stakeholder relations with Rise Air.

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It had been reduced because a ceasefire on the conflict was announced. But oil prices are spiking again on continued uncertainty.

For Rise Air, who is a big player in Saskatchewan connecting resource companies with the north, it can be a challenge. Gold says they continue to monitor costs closely.

“We want to reassure people that they will continue to have access to the flights, and we continue with the essential services,” added Gold.

But adjusting surcharges and cutting flights is not an option for everyone. Operations like STARS Air Ambulance are forced to absorb higher fuel prices.

Fortunately, though, Barry Tolmie, Saskatoon Aviation base manager for STARS, says they have contingency funds for unexpected costs.

“We’re not going to scale anything back because of operating costs or anything like that. We have to be there for those patients that need us. So scaling anything back is not an option for us,” said Tolmie.

So while airlines adjust, the mission for STARS stays the same, relying heavily on corporate support and donations to help cover operating costs.

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