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Politics

Candidate nominations open for 2026 Ontario municipal elections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 8:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Municipal Matters: How local municipalities can influence national and international issues'
Municipal Matters: How local municipalities can influence national and international issues
WATCH: Municipal Matters: How local municipalities can influence national and international issues – Apr 9, 2026
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The nomination period for mayoral, council and school trustee candidates for this fall’s Ontario municipal elections opens Friday.

Candidates have until Aug. 21 to file nomination papers with their municipal clerk.

To run for a position, candidates must fill out a form, pay a nomination fee and provide a list of at least 25 endorsement signatures, with some exceptions.

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Individuals, corporations and trade unions can also register to be third-party advertisers starting today, with a deadline of Oct. 23.

Eligible Ontarians can vote in a municipality if they live there, own or rent property there or if they are the spouse of someone who owns or rents property in the municipality other than the one where they live.

Elections will take place Oct. 26.

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