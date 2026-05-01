Candidate nominations open for 2026 Ontario municipal elections

Send this page to someone via email

The nomination period for mayoral, council and school trustee candidates for this fall’s Ontario municipal elections opens Friday.

Candidates have until Aug. 21 to file nomination papers with their municipal clerk.

To run for a position, candidates must fill out a form, pay a nomination fee and provide a list of at least 25 endorsement signatures, with some exceptions.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Individuals, corporations and trade unions can also register to be third-party advertisers starting today, with a deadline of Oct. 23.

Eligible Ontarians can vote in a municipality if they live there, own or rent property there or if they are the spouse of someone who owns or rents property in the municipality other than the one where they live.

Elections will take place Oct. 26.