Family of Saskatoon homicide victim calls for more cultural supports

The family of Saskatoon’s sixth homicide victim of 2026 is sharing his story to raise awareness around the dangers of the street gang lifestyle.

Wray Musqua’s sister, Diana Musqua, says her brother was often caught between two worlds and is calling for stronger social support.

“There’s other sides to these people’s lives out here that are losing their lives. There’s always a story behind,” says Diana.

She remembers her brother as a natural born leader from a family of chiefs from the Keeseekoose First Nation.

She says since he was a teenager, he would come back to the nation for traditional ceremonies and return to Saskatoon as a member of a street gang.

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“He was here for many years in this lifestyle, but he would come home. He always knew that he could not come home and remain home because, you know, it was a very destructive lifestyle,” says Musqua.

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Wray Musqua was stabbed in the 2200 block of 22nd Street on April 24th and was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

His family spoke to him for the last time and began the traditional transition process with the Roman Catholic faith, as well as traditional First Nation prayers.

“There’s a family there that they have, and he always said that. ‘That’s my family, too. You’re my family but this is my family too.’ He always said that. In the end, we knew that something like this would happen,” she said.

Diane says her brother struggled with living between his two families. She says his story shows the gaps in access to traditional services to support healing and how vital they can be in saving lives.

“We need to have more culture and tradition. We know what heals us. We know what helps us, we know. He knew, he knew what helped him. He knew what was healing him, because he attended those,” she says.

Wray died at 55, the second youngest of 17, with 15 children and 10 grandchildren.

His traditional wake to complete his transition process will begin May 1 in Saskatoon at the Saskatoon Indian & Métis Friendship Centre.

The major crimes unit and forensic identification section are investigating,