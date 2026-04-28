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Tech

AI top of mind for Manitoba students considering career options

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 5:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'AI top of mind for Manitoba students considering career options'
AI top of mind for Manitoba students considering career options
Today's university students will be graduating with some level of AI training, which one professor says is a critical skill as grads enter the workforce. Vasilios Bellos reports.
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Artificial Intelligence (AI) has many considering their future job security, as the technology changes many sectors across the country.

Statistics Canada numbers show that the percentage of Canadian businesses that reported using AI to produce goods or deliver services doubled from 6 per cent in 2023-24 to 12 per cent by the same period in 2024-25.

This ever-changing technology and its impact has many students, both in high school and post-secondary institutions, considering how viable their future career options may be.

“I definitely have noticed it,” says Manitoba Grade 11 student Erika Krahn. “In my career, I don’t think it would effect it as much. I want to go into nursing, so it’s a lot harder for AI to take that over, but I have people that are into computers so that’s where you definitely see it a lot more.”

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The increased relevance of AI also has post-secondary institutions in the province reacting, with more of a focus on AI literacy in the workplace within curriculums. Asper School of Business sessional instructor Yvanne Caballero says they’re constantly fielding questions from students wondering about the impact it could have on their careers.

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“The popular one is, ‘Will AI take our jobs?’ Universities and post-secondary, they’re there for students’ futures. A lot of them are questioning, ‘Is this path the right one for me? Is the job I’m working for going to be there?'” explains Caballero.

At the Asper School of Business, some of the AI education being incorporated into programs includes how it’s being used in recruitment, screening applications and interviews. But the institution is still stressing to students there’s certain impacts that AI cannot have in the workforce.

“An increase in the need for human skills, because AI alone is not strong enough in the workforce we’re seeing,” says Caballero. “We really need the critical thinking that comes with that — the communication, the decision-making. Those have been on the rise in terms of how we approach our programs.”

One of the sectors that is being touted as safer from AI replacement is the trades. For the Winnipeg Construction Association, the technology is being used for tasks including project planning and documentation.

Despite that, Winnipeg Construction Association director Darryl Harrison says much of his sector needs humans on the ground.

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“Our sector has a really interesting opportunity when it comes to AI but also when it comes to future career opportunities. We see careers in the trades as long-term and viable because we’re going to need people on site doing the work, with their hands, with their human minds for very much further into the future.” says Harrison

In February, Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem warned AI may reduce the number of entry-level jobs available to young people.

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