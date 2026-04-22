B.C. premier says MLA Joan Phillip is ‘very ill,’ asks for prayers

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B.C. Premier David Eby says NDP MLA Joan Phillip is very ill and is asking British Columbians to pray for her.

Eby made the statement in the legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

Last December, the NDP caucus issued a statement saying the Vancouver-Strathcona MLA was ill and undergoing testing.

Eby did not elaborate on Phillip’s illness.

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“Joan is an incredible fighter; she always has been,” Eby said.

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“She is a hugely respected member of many communities and a loved and valued colleague of many people here in the legislature, including across party lines. I am asking that British Columbians pray for Joan, for family, right now, for a quick recovery and send best wishes to the Grand Chief and to all grandchildren and to extended family during this difficult time.”

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Phillip’s husband is Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

She has been the MLA for Vancouver-Strathcona since winning a byelection in 2023.