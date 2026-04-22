Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Sonny D
    April 22, 2026 at 10:54 pm

    Pray my BUTT. She can rot in hell.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. premier says MLA Joan Phillip is ‘very ill,’ asks for prayers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 9:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier says NDP MLA is very ill'
B.C. premier says NDP MLA is very ill
B.C. Premier David Eby said on Wednesday that NDP MLA Joan Phillip is very ill. He asked residents to pray for her.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby says NDP MLA Joan Phillip is very ill and is asking British Columbians to pray for her.

Eby made the statement in the legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

Last December, the NDP caucus issued a statement saying the Vancouver-Strathcona MLA was ill and undergoing testing.

Eby did not elaborate on Phillip’s illness.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Extended interview with NDP candidate Joan Phillip'
Canada election: Extended interview with NDP candidate Joan Phillip

“Joan is an incredible fighter; she always has been,” Eby said.

Story continues below advertisement

“She is a hugely respected member of many communities and a loved and valued colleague of many people here in the legislature, including across party lines. I am asking that British Columbians pray for Joan, for family, right now, for a quick recovery and send best wishes to the Grand Chief and to all grandchildren and to extended family during this difficult time.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Phillip’s husband is Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

She has been the MLA for Vancouver-Strathcona since winning a byelection in 2023.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices