Police investigate shooting at commercial plaza near Toronto

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Police near Toronto are investigating a shooting reported at a commercial plaza early on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Kellem Street in Vaughan after evidence of gunshots was found.

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Police didn’t say when the shooting took place or what evidence had been found, nor did they indicate who had first reported it to them.

They said the incident took place at an unoccupied building and that no one was injured.

The suspects, whom the police were unable to describe, fled the scene.