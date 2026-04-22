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Crime

Police investigate shooting at commercial plaza near Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
A York Regional Police deputy chief's hat is seen on a table during a press conference at the headquarters in Aurora, Ont., on March 11, 2019. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police deputy chief's hat is seen on a table during a press conference at the headquarters in Aurora, Ont., on March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
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Police near Toronto are investigating a shooting reported at a commercial plaza early on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Kellem Street in Vaughan after evidence of gunshots was found.

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Police didn’t say when the shooting took place or what evidence had been found, nor did they indicate who had first reported it to them.

They said the incident took place at an unoccupied building and that no one was injured.

The suspects, whom the police were unable to describe, fled the scene.

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