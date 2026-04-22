Police investigate shooting at commercial plaza near Toronto

Police near Toronto are investigating a shooting reported at a commercial plaza early on Wednesday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Kellem Street in Vaughan after evidence of gunshots was found.
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Police didn’t say when the shooting took place or what evidence had been found, nor did they indicate who had first reported it to them.
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They said the incident took place at an unoccupied building and that no one was injured.
The suspects, whom the police were unable to describe, fled the scene.
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