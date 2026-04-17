New Brunswick premier meeting Mark Carney, federal ministers next week

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New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney next week during a two-day visit to Ontario.

Her office says Holt will push for federal partnerships on defence investments, energy infrastructure, critical minerals development and for long-term predictable funding for health care.

Holt will also meet with Internal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, National Defence Minister David McGuinty and other Liberal cabinet ministers.

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She says her focus is making sure New Brunswick is at the centre of Canada’s plans for economic growth.

Officials say Holt will also join other premiers at a Canadian Chamber of Commerce conference during her trip.

Holt is scheduled to spend Monday and Tuesday in Ottawa and Toronto.