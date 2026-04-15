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Canada

Saskatchewan’s political leaders speak at 2026 SUMA convention

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 7:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s political leaders speak at SUMA convention'
Saskatchewan’s political leaders speak at SUMA convention
WATCH: Premier Scott Moe and NDP Opposition leader Carla Beck both gave speeches at Regina's SUMA convention, April 13th, 2026 Premier Scott Moe spoke on his government's latest healthcare plan, stating that the two main goals are to improve access to surgeries and diagnostics, and to ensure every person in Saskatchewan has access to a primary healthcare provider. Carla Beck spoke as well, speaking on her team's Grid & Growth plan that was announced earlier this month.
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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took to the stage at the 2026 Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association convention, speaking on his government’s latest health care plan.

The plan’s two main goals, Moe said, are to improve access to surgeries and diagnostics, and to ensure every person in Saskatchewan has access to a primary health care provider. This may be a comfort some, as recent polling from Angus Reid suggests 61 per cent of Saskatchewan residents listed health care as one of their top concerns.

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Saskatchewan NDP Opposition leader and MLA Carla Beck spoke on Monday as well, speaking on her team’s Grid & Growth plan that was announced earlier this month. She stated that her team has undergone consultations with health care professionals in the province, and encouraged those who are not familiar with the plan to find out more online.

Hannah Sangster has more in the video above.

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