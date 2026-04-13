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Crime

Ontario man charged after foreigners found illegally working in Banff, Jasper

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
An Ontario businessman has been sentenced to two years probation, 50 hours of community service and fined $70,000 after pleading guilty to his role in the illegal employment of at least 90 foreign nationals at hotels in the Banff and Jasper areas. View image in full screen
An Ontario businessman has been sentenced to two years probation, 50 hours of community service and fined $70,000 after pleading guilty to his role in the illegal employment of at least 90 foreign nationals at hotels in the Banff and Jasper areas. Global News
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An Ontario businessman has pleaded guilty to two charges of unauthorized employment of foreign nationals following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP.

The CBSA said the investigation began in June 2022 after authorities received information about suspected illegal immigration-related activities from the Ontario Provincial Police and Barrie Police Service.

Investigators identified a group of foreign nationals travelling from Ontario to Alberta to work illegally in the hospitality industry in Banff National Park.

The work arrangements were allegedly co-ordinated by an employment agency called “One Team.”

An investigation by the CBSA discovered at least 90 foreign nationals from Mexico who were working illegally at hotels in the Banff and Jasper areas. View image in full screen
An investigation by the CBSA discovered at least 90 foreign nationals from Mexico who were working illegally at hotels in the Banff and Jasper areas. Global News

The CBSA said further investigation identified an additional 90 foreign nationals from Mexico who were working illegally in four resort hotels in the Banff and Jasper areas.

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On May 30, 2024, the owner of One Team, Kevin Kielty, was charged with two counts of alleged employment-related offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), including employing foreign nationals in a capacity in which the foreign nationals are not authorized, and counselling foreign nationals to work in Canada without authorization.

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On March 2, 2026, he pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to two years’ probation, 50 hours of community service and was fined $70,000.

This is the second time that Kielty has faced charges for employment-related offences under the IRPA.

In November 2023, he was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest following a previous investigation by the CBSA.

Click to play video: '4 undocumented workers identified at Calgary’s event centre site: CBSA'
4 undocumented workers identified at Calgary’s event centre site: CBSA

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