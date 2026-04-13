Ontario man charged after foreigners found illegally working in Banff, Jasper

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario businessman has pleaded guilty to two charges of unauthorized employment of foreign nationals following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP.

The CBSA said the investigation began in June 2022 after authorities received information about suspected illegal immigration-related activities from the Ontario Provincial Police and Barrie Police Service.

Investigators identified a group of foreign nationals travelling from Ontario to Alberta to work illegally in the hospitality industry in Banff National Park.

The work arrangements were allegedly co-ordinated by an employment agency called “One Team.”

View image in full screen An investigation by the CBSA discovered at least 90 foreign nationals from Mexico who were working illegally at hotels in the Banff and Jasper areas. Global News

The CBSA said further investigation identified an additional 90 foreign nationals from Mexico who were working illegally in four resort hotels in the Banff and Jasper areas.

Story continues below advertisement

On May 30, 2024, the owner of One Team, Kevin Kielty, was charged with two counts of alleged employment-related offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), including employing foreign nationals in a capacity in which the foreign nationals are not authorized, and counselling foreign nationals to work in Canada without authorization.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On March 2, 2026, he pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to two years’ probation, 50 hours of community service and was fined $70,000.

This is the second time that Kielty has faced charges for employment-related offences under the IRPA.

In November 2023, he was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest following a previous investigation by the CBSA.