Hundreds of Nova Scotia long-term care workers expected to strike

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Hundreds of workers from almost two dozen long-term care homes in Nova Scotia are expected to hit picket lines Monday morning after contract negotiations reached an impasse.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said more than 2,200 staffers from 22 facilities will be on the picket lines, but more are expected to follow in the coming days.

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Affected workers run the gamut from continuing-care assistants and licensed practical nurses, to housekeeping staff and physiotherapists.

Union spokesperson Ty Loppie says the workers feel they have been pushed to this job action as they fight for a living wage.

Bargaining between the Nova Scotia government and CUPE is for long-term care agreements that expired in 2023.

Nova Scotia’s long-term-care minister, Barbara Adams, says the labour action will cause challenges, but agreements are in place so that essential care continues.