Carney to address Liberal convention on final day

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Prime Minister Mark Carney will address party members on the last day of the Liberal national convention in Montreal.

Carney’s address is set for 2 p.m. eastern time this afternoon.

Liberal party grassroots are also preparing to debate and vote on a series of policy resolutions, although they are non-binding.

Some resolutions call for age restrictions on access to social media accounts or AI chatbots.

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Several others present competing visions for reforming the electoral system.

The convention comes after five opposition MPs joined the Liberal ranks in as many months — and just ahead of a set of byelections on Monday that are expected to give the Liberals a majority government.