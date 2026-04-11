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Politics

Carney to address Liberal convention on final day

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2026 10:14 am
1 min read
Delegates attend the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal, Friday, April 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Delegates attend the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal, Friday, April 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GAC
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Prime Minister Mark Carney will address party members on the last day of the Liberal national convention in Montreal.

Carney’s address is set for 2 p.m. eastern time this afternoon.

Liberal party grassroots are also preparing to debate and vote on a series of policy resolutions, although they are non-binding.

Some resolutions call for age restrictions on access to social media accounts or AI chatbots.

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Several others present competing visions for reforming the electoral system.

The convention comes after five opposition MPs joined the Liberal ranks in as many months — and just ahead of a set of byelections on Monday that are expected to give the Liberals a majority government.

Click to play video: '‘Recovering Conservative’: Floor-crossers take centre stage at Liberal policy convention'
‘Recovering Conservative’: Floor-crossers take centre stage at Liberal policy convention

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